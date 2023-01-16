Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Short Interest Down 67.9% in January

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the December 31st total of 86,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Zepp Health Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of Zepp Health stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,233. Zepp Health has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $135.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zepp Health

Zepp Health Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zepp Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 612,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zepp Health by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 37,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Zepp Health by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through the Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment is composed of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

Featured Stories

