0xBitcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $99,809.51 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $99,809.51 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin’s genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

