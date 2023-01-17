257,375 Shares in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Acquired by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 257,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,000. Hippo comprises about 2.5% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ibex Investors LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Hippo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Hippo in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Hippo during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Hippo during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hippo by 40.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HIPO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.41. 1,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,027. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34.

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.81) by ($0.35). Hippo had a negative return on equity of 35.79% and a negative net margin of 285.35%. The business had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.82 million. Analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIPO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hippo from $51.50 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hippo from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Hippo from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

