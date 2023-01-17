A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

A. O. Smith has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. A. O. Smith has a payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.03. 1,436,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,867. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $81.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

