AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 3.0% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,162,000 after purchasing an additional 476,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,504,000 after purchasing an additional 938,091 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in AbbVie by 22.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AbbVie by 5.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,709,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,450,000 after acquiring an additional 294,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.52. The company had a trading volume of 48,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.38. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $128.26 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.04%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

