Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Up 520.0% in December

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 520.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,362,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 60,233 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 366.0% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 199,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 156,595 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 366.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 199,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 156,595 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 17.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 238.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 30,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Abrdn Japan Equity Fund alerts:

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of JEQ stock remained flat at $5.53 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,077. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.