abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000.

SGOL stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 27,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,645. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68.

