Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,320 shares of company stock worth $9,989,748. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Price Performance

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $282.14 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $360.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.81 and a 200-day moving average of $282.14. The company has a market capitalization of $177.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

