adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €140.00 ($152.17) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($138.04) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($201.09) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($148.91) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($179.35) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($152.17) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of ADS traded up €3.10 ($3.37) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €149.62 ($162.63). 541,393 shares of the company were exchanged. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($218.49). The company has a 50 day moving average of €127.16 and a 200-day moving average of €138.10.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

