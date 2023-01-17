Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Set at C$14.25 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.25 price target on Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AAV has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.08.

Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$8.91 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.00.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$138.69 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 1.9600001 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

