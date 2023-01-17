Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Set at C$14.25 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.25 price target on Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
AAV has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.08.
Advantage Energy Price Performance
Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$8.91 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.00.
Advantage Energy Company Profile
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.
See Also
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.