Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Price Performance
ADXS stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.15. Advaxis has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $13.12.
Advaxis Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advaxis (ADXS)
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.