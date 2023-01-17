aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Tops $96.44 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000849 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $96.44 million and $8.12 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aelf has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022075 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004920 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006196 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000050 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,787,511 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars.

