AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Director Sells $450,223.83 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $450,223.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,729. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -275.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day moving average of $87.39. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $114.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 37,687.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 389,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after buying an additional 388,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,136,000 after buying an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,180,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,466,000 after purchasing an additional 221,652 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,348,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth approximately $15,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About AeroVironment

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

