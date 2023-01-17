Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Raised to C$89.00 at National Bankshares

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$77.11.

TSE AEM opened at C$74.89 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$48.88 and a one year high of C$84.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.89 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.6900001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.553 dividend. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total value of C$745,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,581,824.50. In related news, Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.61, for a total transaction of C$155,906.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,204,394.77. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total transaction of C$745,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,501 shares in the company, valued at C$4,581,824.50. Insiders have sold a total of 44,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,815 over the last ninety days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

