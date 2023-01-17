AGT Food and Ingredients (TSE:AGT) Trading 0.2% Higher

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (TSE:AGT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$18.07 and last traded at C$17.99. 228,393 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 87,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.95.
AGT Food and Ingredients Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.40. The company has a market cap of C$436.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10.
AGT Food and Ingredients Company Profile
AGT Food and Ingredients Inc produces and exports pulses, staple foods, and food ingredients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pulse and Grain Processing; Bulk Handling and Distribution; and Food Ingredients and Packaged Foods. The company offers lentils, peas, chickpeas, beans, popcorn, canary seed, flax, and other specialty seeds.
Featured Stories
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for AGT Food and Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGT Food and Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.