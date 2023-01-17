Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €2.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.17) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.45 ($1.58) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €1.30 ($1.41) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.92) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AF stock opened at €1.54 ($1.68) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of €1.35. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($7.48) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($15.92).

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.