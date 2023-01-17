Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €151.00 Price Target at Barclays

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been given a €151.00 ($164.13) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.94% from the stock’s current price.

AIR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($154.35) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($146.74) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($141.30) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of AIR traded down €1.52 ($1.65) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €115.32 ($125.35). The stock had a trading volume of 778,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €112.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €104.54. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($74.22) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($108.66).

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

