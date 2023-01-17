Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO F Thomson Leighton Purchases 282 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 282 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.86 per share, with a total value of $25,058.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,979 shares in the company, valued at $620,153.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 283 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,045.50.

On Wednesday, January 11th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.60.

On Thursday, January 5th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 293 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.50.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, F Thomson Leighton acquired 295 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.98 per share, with a total value of $25,069.10.

On Thursday, December 29th, F Thomson Leighton bought 298 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.97 per share, with a total value of $25,023.06.

On Tuesday, December 27th, F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.03 per share, with a total value of $25,075.06.

On Monday, December 19th, F Thomson Leighton bought 294 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.07 per share, with a total value of $25,010.58.

On Friday, December 16th, F Thomson Leighton bought 294 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.11 per share, with a total value of $25,022.34.

On Wednesday, December 14th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 279 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.85 per share, with a total value of $25,068.15.

On Monday, December 12th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 281 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $25,014.62.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $88.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,546. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,921 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $17,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,073 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after acquiring an additional 136,131 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.86.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

