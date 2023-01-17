Alchemix USD Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (ALUSD)

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last week, Alchemix USD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Alchemix USD has a total market capitalization of $232.25 million and approximately $32,425.08 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix USD token can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00004558 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemix USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.30 or 0.00432140 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,478.73 or 0.30333013 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.65 or 0.00756835 BTC.

About Alchemix USD

Alchemix USD launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemix USD is alchemix.fi. The official message board for Alchemix USD is alchemixfi.medium.com.

Alchemix USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.