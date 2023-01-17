Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.55

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$63.55 and last traded at C$63.47, with a volume of 75237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$63.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ATD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.12.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.23 billion and a PE ratio of 17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.56.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.70 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will post 3.9200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.