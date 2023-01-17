Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $114.00 to $123.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.22.

Allegion Stock Up 0.2 %

Allegion stock opened at $113.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.42.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The company had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 27.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 35.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Allegion by 88.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

