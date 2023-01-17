Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.25 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

