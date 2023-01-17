Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the December 15th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Alterity Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of ATHE opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $10.50.
About Alterity Therapeutics
