Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the December 15th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ATHE opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Get Alterity Therapeutics alerts:

About Alterity Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Read More

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.