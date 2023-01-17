Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Lifted by Siena Capital LLC

Siena Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 1.9% of Siena Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Siena Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,190,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MO opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.