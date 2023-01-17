American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Raised to $19.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

AAL remained flat at $17.02 during trading on Tuesday. 1,209,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,215,924. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.47. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,916,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 514.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,756,385 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,307,000 after buying an additional 7,146,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 223.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,948,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $100,784,000 after buying an additional 5,493,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,803,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $105,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,800 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

