Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.9% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 279.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,290,000 after buying an additional 1,060,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 84.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after buying an additional 550,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,522,000 after buying an additional 346,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $271.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.33. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.57.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

