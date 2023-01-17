Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Sells $195,450.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $195,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,686.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FOLD stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,971,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.88. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $13.12.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.55 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 123.94% and a negative net margin of 81.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOLD. StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,795,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,229,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 55,838 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,301,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

