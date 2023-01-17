Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Amkor Technology worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 16,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $436,141.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,774.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,365,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,076 shares of company stock worth $5,632,882. Corporate insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMKR opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $31.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.67.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

