Analysts’ New Coverage for January 17th (AAU, ADBE, ADXS, AMH, ASMIY, ASML, BESIY, BMY, BYD, CFLT)

Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, January 17th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY). Barclays PLC issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY). Barclays PLC issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY). They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD). They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN). JMP Securities issued an outperform rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an underweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY). They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O). They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI). They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

