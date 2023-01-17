Analysts Set Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target at $34.70

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.02.

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.65. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -165.22%.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

