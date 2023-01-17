Analysts Set The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) PT at $7.13

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Lion Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $484.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Electric

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 million. Lion Electric had a net margin of 43.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. Analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Lion Electric by 2,691.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 747,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,127,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lion Electric by 501.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 259,213 shares during the period. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 490,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 194,279 shares during the last quarter. 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

