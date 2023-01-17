APENFT (NFT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.88 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. APENFT has a total market cap of $129.18 million and approximately $10.88 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APENFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, APENFT has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

APENFT Profile

APENFT was first traded on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

