APENFT (NFT) Trading Up 11.3% Over Last Week

APENFT (NFT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. APENFT has a total market cap of $129.14 million and $8.54 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APENFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About APENFT

APENFT launched on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

