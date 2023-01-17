Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Price Target Cut to $3.70 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $5.50 to $3.70 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APLD. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Shares of APLD opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $27.12.

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

In related news, CEO Wes Cummins purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,128.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CMO Regina Ingel sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $31,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $21,168.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Wes Cummins bought 30,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,128.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 435,000 shares of company stock valued at $941,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the third quarter worth $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 120,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Digital by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied Digital by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 369,353 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

