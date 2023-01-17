Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Price Target Cut to $3.70 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $5.50 to $3.70 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APLD. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.31.
Shares of APLD opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $27.12.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the third quarter worth $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 120,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Digital by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied Digital by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 369,353 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.
