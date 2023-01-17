Ardor (ARDR) Trading Up 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0825 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $82.45 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00080771 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00057421 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000370 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010210 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001086 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00024176 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000778 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004475 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000211 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.