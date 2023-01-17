Arena Investors LP Reduces Stock Position in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID)

Arena Investors LP lessened its stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,953 shares during the quarter. Arena Investors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Rapid Micro Biosystems worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 44,482 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 245,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 558,028 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPID traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,142. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems ( NASDAQ:RPID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 328.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.41%. Equities analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

