Astar (ASTR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $67.29 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Astar token can now be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. Astar has a market capitalization of $67.29 million and $4.65 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Astar alerts:

Astar Token Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

