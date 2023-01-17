ATB Capital Cuts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$185.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
CJT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$274.00 to C$272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$192.80.
TSE CJT opened at C$118.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$126.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$131.57. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.21. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$109.69 and a 1 year high of C$194.19.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 6.65%.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
