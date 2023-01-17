Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATLKY. Danske downgraded Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 135 to SEK 140 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.15.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.27. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

