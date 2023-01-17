AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $126.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.88.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of AN opened at $110.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $135.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.82.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 24.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $7,355,731.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,096,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,955,645.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $1,346,831.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,694,803 shares in the company, valued at $611,735,738.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $7,355,731.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,096,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,955,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,404 shares of company stock worth $37,094,192 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 54.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in AutoNation by 21.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Stories

