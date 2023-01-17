Auxano Advisors LLC Acquires 314 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.00.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $461.43 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $364.62 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $523.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.55. The stock has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

