Auxano Advisors LLC Acquires 5,501 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 206,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

UL opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

