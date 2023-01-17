Auxano Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 0.9% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $107.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $107.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

