Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Up 2,175.0% in December

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 2,175.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 744,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Avant Brands Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AVTBF traded down 0.00 on Tuesday, reaching 0.13. 44,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,667. Avant Brands has a 12 month low of 0.11 and a 12 month high of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.14.
Avant Brands Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avant Brands (AVTBF)
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
- Tesla Stock Continues To Consolidate After A Bad Quarter
- Is Visa Stock About To Hit An All Time High?
Receive News & Ratings for Avant Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.