Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Up 2,175.0% in December

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 2,175.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 744,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Avant Brands Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AVTBF traded down 0.00 on Tuesday, reaching 0.13. 44,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,667. Avant Brands has a 12 month low of 0.11 and a 12 month high of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.14.

Avant Brands Company Profile

Avant Brands, Inc engages in the development and operation of cannabis related products. Its brands include BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, and Treehugger. The company was founded by Norton Singhavon and Michael Blady on 24th September 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

