Axie Infinity (AXS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $107.95 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $8.89 or 0.00042017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $898.79 million and approximately $107.95 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00030645 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004689 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00018021 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000752 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00234001 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,105,779 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,805,779.00051607 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.03908662 USD and is down -4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 287 active market(s) with $116,445,072.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

