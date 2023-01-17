Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Up 19.1% Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $8.97 or 0.00042039 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $906.65 million and approximately $98.24 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00011019 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00030398 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00017891 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000727 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00234412 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003043 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,105,779 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,805,779.00051607 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.03908662 USD and is down -4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 287 active market(s) with $116,445,072.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

