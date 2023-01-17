Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) PT Lowered to $4.00

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a sell rating for the company.
Azure Power Global Trading Down 6.5 %
NYSE AZRE opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $193.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.80. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $21.53.
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Limited operates as an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. The company builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.
