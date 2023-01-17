Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) PT Lowered to $4.00

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Azure Power Global Trading Down 6.5 %

NYSE AZRE opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $193.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.80. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azure Power Global

About Azure Power Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Azure Power Global in the second quarter valued at about $968,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 3.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,333,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Azure Power Global in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 12.1% in the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 121,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 305.7% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 174,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 131,215 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Azure Power Global Limited operates as an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. The company builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.