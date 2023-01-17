Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Tops $2.69 on Major Exchanges

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for $2.69 or 0.00012660 BTC on exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $45.62 million and $3.65 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 61% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00435599 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,469.00 or 0.30575853 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.51 or 0.00763380 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,928,536 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

