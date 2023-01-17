BakeryToken (BAKE) 1-Day Volume Tops $7.01 Million

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last week, BakeryToken has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. BakeryToken has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BakeryToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000794 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BakeryToken Token Profile

BAKE is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@bakeryswap.

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BakeryToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BakeryToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BakeryToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

