Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at $2,000,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 86.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 37.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 45,235 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 133.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 157,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 90,332 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Shares of BAND stock opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55. The company has a market capitalization of $597.14 million, a P/E ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.26. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $148.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.66 million. Analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.